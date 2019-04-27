DELGADO, Jose M.D. Of Marion, MA, passed away on April 14th, 2019, after a brief illness at the age of 95.



Born in New Bedford, son of the late Antonio DaRosa Delgado and Isabella Barros (Fernandes) Delgado, he was raised in Raynham, MA. His attended Brown University and during WWII he obtained his medical degree from Temple and Howard Universities.



Dr. Delgado was the proudest of his development of The Professional Counseling Center, Inc. located in New Bedford, MA. It was a multidisciplinary mental health center.



Jose "Jay" leaves his cherished wife, Sandra (Cohen) and much loved children, a daughter, Claudia Delgado, a son, Divan and his wife Stephanie; 2 brothers, Arthur Delgado and Ernest Delgado, both of California; and two granddaughters. He was the brother of the late David Delgado, Virginia Pina, Antonio Delgado, Frank Delgado, Isaura Delgado and Lillian Delgado.



His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 10 AM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, MATTAPOISETT, starting with military honors. Friends and relatives are welcome. For full obituary, directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com