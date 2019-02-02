Home
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
1317 Centre St.
Newton Centre, MA
CAPPADONA, Joseph A. Age 97, of Mansfield, formerly of Newton, February 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine D. (Renzella) Cappadona. Devoted father of Joseph A. Cappadona and his wife Candy of South Yarmouth, Mary Lou Grella and her husband Robert of Easton, Barbara A. Cappadona and her husband Gary Fisher of Medway, Thomas P. Cappadona and his wife Suzanne of North Attleboro, Peter Cappadona and his wife Sandy of Foxboro, and John R. Cappadona and his wife Kelly of Northboro. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 6th, at 10:30 A.M. in Sacred Heart Church, 1317 Centre St., Newton Centre. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 5th, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, those wishing, may remember Joseph with a donation in his memory made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
