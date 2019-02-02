SCALI, Joseph A. Of Belmont and Pocasset, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019. Born July 16, 1933 in Belmont, a graduate of Belmont HS '50 and Boston College '60. Joe was a Korean War veteran who served in the Air Force. He then began his 38 year career at Raytheon working in Missiles Systems. During his free time, he was a Town Meeting Member (22 years) and Belmont Representative to the Minuteman Technical School Committee. A founder of the BAYS Soccer, coached basketball, hockey and baseball. Treasurer of the Belmont Hall of Fame. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Maryann (Cogliani) of Belmont, loving father to: Maryann and Bruce McCauley of Westboro, Joseph and Lisa of Burlington and Richard and Tammy of Sandown, NH. He leaves 9 grandchildren, Anthony, Kristyn, and husband Peter, Nicholas, David, Mark, Joseph, Sydney, Rebecca, Katie and great-granddaughter Adriana. Visiting Hours will be held at St. Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike (Rt .2), Arlington on Thursday, February 7th from 5-8pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 8th at St. Camillus Church at 11am. Burial will follow at Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, Community Benefits Program, Emerson Health Care Foundation 133 O.R.N.A.C Concord, MA 01742 or Friends of COA 266 Beech St. Belmont, MA 02478.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019