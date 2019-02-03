ZANNI, Joseph A. Of Reading, 85, beloved husband of Sylvia (MacMillan) Zanni, passed away on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Reading, he is the son of the late Domenick and Mary (Fulgoni) Zanni. In addition to his wife Sylvia, with whom he was married for 62 years, he is the beloved father of David Zanni and his wife Karen, Peter Zanni and his companion Christine Florio, Paul Zanni and his wife Marianna and Diane Leonard and her companion Ed Roberts. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra and Thomas Zanni, Nicole and Ray Gomez, Braeden, Jenna, Kayla and Michael Zanni, Marissa Leonard, Leah Nickerson and her husband Blair and Jaime and Kim Leonard. He is the great-grandfather of 5 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of William Zanni and his companion Beverly Goodwin, Edward Zanni and his wife Maria, Dorothy Zanni, Marie Gagnon and her husband Raynor and the late Domenick Zanni and his late wife Nancy. Father-in-law of the late James Leonard and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Joseph's family at the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, on Thursday, February 7th, 2019, from 10am-12pm. Funeral Service will be held immediately following the visitation at the Funeral Home at 12pm. Interment will be held privately. Parking attendants are available. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's Memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence barilefuneral.com and for further information, facebook.com/BarielFamilyFuneralHome



Doherty-Barile Family



Funeral Home



Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories



781.944.1589 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary