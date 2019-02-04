GOODNOUGH, Joseph B. III Age 87, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at his home in Newbury, NH. He was born in Long Branch, NJ on April 8, 1931, the son of Joseph B. and Marion (Clark) Goodnough.



Joe enjoyed Boy Scouts during his youth and was proud of becoming an Eagle Scout. Joe was a member of ROTC at Rutgers University and graduated with a BA in Political Science. He sang in a quartet at Rutgers and he enjoyed annual reunions with the quartet members and their wives throughout his entire life. After graduation from Rutgers, Joe served in The US Air Force during the Korean War.



Joseph worked as a salesman for IBM for 25 years. He continued his career with Digital Equipment Corp. and Data General before retiring in 1999. By far, his favorite employment was with IBM.



Joe owned property in Newbury since 1963 and lived there permanently since 2000. Sailing was his passion and he enjoyed many races with the fleet of Star Boats at Lake Sunapee Yacht Club. Joe was a long-time member of the Lake Sunapee Protective Association. Joe sailed right up until last year, and he was still patrolling the lake for weeds last summer.



Joe travelled extensively to many places including the American Southwest, Europe, China and the Caribbean. Joe loved to read, and he enjoyed Adventures in Learning Courses at Colby-Sawyer College. He was a member of the NH Lakes Association and the Wildlife Heritage Foundation. He was a patron of the NH League of Craftsmen and served on their board until 2018. Joe enjoyed exercising and he had a great deal of gratitude for his personal trainer.



Joe was predeceased by Sue Williamson, his dearly beloved wife of 25 years. Joe was honored to be a member of the extended Williamson-Quackenbos family. Joe is survived by a son Thomas Joseph Goodnough, of Concord NH, and his wife Amy Jo Heffernan. He was lovingly known to his four grandchildren as "Grampy Joe", Nicole Elizabeth Goodnough, Megan Lynn Reznicek, Alex Joseph Goodnough, and Ike Joseph Reznicek.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, NEW LONDON, NH on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. Brief remarks will be welcomed at 3:00 pm. Burial will be in Old Main Street Cemetery in the spring.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sunapee Protective Association, P.O. Box 683, Sunapee, NH 03782. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary