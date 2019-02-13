|
|
BARILE, Joseph "Joe" Of Everett, on February 13th. Brother of Robert and his wife Betty of Lynnfield, Emma Freni and her late husband Joseph of Malden, the late Pasquale "Pat" and his wife Lorraine, Palma Lucas, Irma Zullo and her husband Jerry, and Albert "Dickie", also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Saturday, February 16th, at 10 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Friday, from 4-8 p.m., with complimentary valet parking. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, Attn: Patient Care, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Joe was a 3 year US Army veteran, and was employed by Boston Edison for over 30 years. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019