Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH BARILE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH BARILE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH BARILE Obituary
BARILE, Joseph "Joe" Of Everett, on February 13th. Brother of Robert and his wife Betty of Lynnfield, Emma Freni and her late husband Joseph of Malden, the late Pasquale "Pat" and his wife Lorraine, Palma Lucas, Irma Zullo and her husband Jerry, and Albert "Dickie", also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Saturday, February 16th, at 10 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Friday, from 4-8 p.m., with complimentary valet parking. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, Attn: Patient Care, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Joe was a 3 year US Army veteran, and was employed by Boston Edison for over 30 years. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now