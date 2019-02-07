Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPH C. PIETKIEWICZ


PIETKIEWICZ, Joseph C. In Chelsea, formerly of Medford, on February 2. Beloved son of Victor J. Pietkiewicz and the late Sophia P. Pietkiewicz, stepson of Florence Pietkiewicz. Lovingly survived by his twin brother, Mark Pietkiewicz of Beverly. Loving brother of Daria Poe and her husband Steven of Medford, David Pietkiewicz of Chelsea, and the late Paul S. Nicewicz, Sr. Cherished uncle of Evan Poe, Tanya Quinn and Paul Nicewicz, Jr. Dear nephew of Stasia Archis of Peabody, and Roberta Pietkiewicz of Medford. Also survived by many cousins loving friends and extended family members. Visiting Hours: At the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Thursday, February 14, from 4 - 8 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, on Friday, February 15, at 9:30 A.M. Services will conclude with Internment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
