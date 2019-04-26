CALLAHAN, Rev. Joseph F. C.S.C. Age 75, died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, MA, on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1944 in Bridgeport, CT, to Francis A. and Margaret (Shannon) Callahan, and attended Notre Dame High School in Bridgeport, CT. He graduated from Stonehill College, North Easton, MA, with a Bachelor of Arts in theology in 1966, and was received into the Congregation of Holy Cross on July 15, 1962. He professed his First Vows on July 16, 1963, then obtained a Baccalaureate in Sacred Theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University, in Rome, Italy in 1969. On April 1, 1970, Fr. Callahan made his final profession, then obtained his Master's in theology from the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN. He was ordained to the priesthood on November 21, 1970. Preceding him in death are his parents, Francis and Margaret Callahan; and sisters, Vivian Callahan and Margaret Sanford. He is survived by his sister, Patricia (Robert) Hoyt of Little River, SC. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Chapel of Mary, Stonehill College, Easton, MA, with a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Parish, Easton, MA. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Community Cemetery at Stonehill College. Kane Funeral Home of EASTON, MA, is in charge of the arrangements.



