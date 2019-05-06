CARBONE, Joseph Age 88, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 1, 2019. Joe came to the United States at the age of 24 from Sicily, where he served in the Italian Air Force. He was a talented mechanic and worked in fleet maintenance. A gifted musician who could play any instrument, he was also a talented arborist, gardener and marksman. He was very well known for his beautiful and amazing gardens, vegetables, and fig trees. Joe was a dedicated family man, with a great love for his children, grandchildren and family. He was also a proud American.



Joe was the loving husband of nearly 60 years to the late Paolina (Spuria) and the loving father of Anthony Carbone and his wife Lisa; Josie Connors and husband Michael; John Carbone and wife Kimberly; Lillian Sestito and husband Joe. Brother of Nicola Carbone and wife Christina, Graziella Busa and husband Frank, and the late Natale Carbone and his surviving wife Orsola, all of Florida. Brother-in-law of Peter LaFauci and his late wife Grace, and Joe Spuria and wife Angela. Joe was the beloved Grandfather/Nonno of Joseph and William Carbone, Daniel and Nicholas Ouellette, Maria Shinobu, Gina and John Carbone, Joseph, Dominic and Bella Sestito and the late Patrick Carbone. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Patrick and Anthony Carbone, Arianna Carbone, and Everett and Rose Ouellette, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Family and friends will celebrate Joe's life during Visiting Hours on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9am-11am in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET, followed immediately by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment Beechwood Cemetery, Cohasset.



In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Joe may be made to the , 209 West Central Street, Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760 or to the .



For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781-383-0200 Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019