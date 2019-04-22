Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JOSEPH D'AMICO
JOSEPH D'AMICO

JOSEPH D'AMICO Obituary
D'AMICO, Joseph Age 61, of Merrimack, NH, passed away on April 18, 2019. Loving husband to Anne (Preston) D'Amico. Devoted son of Anna (Cannuli) D'Amico and her late husband Joseph, and son-in-law to Dorothea Preston and the late Paul Preston. Dear stepfather to James Preston Brevard & his wife Phanney Kim Brevard. Beloved grandfather to Elena Brevard & Phaul James Brevard. Cherished brother to Ann D'Amico & Joann D'Amico Stone. Also survived by 2 nephews. Family and friends will Celebrate Joseph's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-7 pm and again on Saturday at 9 AM followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass in St. Jude's Parish, 147 Main St, Waltham at 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Home Health & Hospice, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2019
