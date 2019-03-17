|
AVERBACK, Joseph D. Of Kingston, NH, formerly of Newton, MA, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Weisman) Averback. Loving father of Seth & Gail Averback of Kingston, NH, and Jonathan Averback of Arlington, VA. Adored grandfather of Jason & Angela, Todd & Karintha, Adam and Jessica, and great-grandfather of Zoe, Bella, Ember, and Asher. Dear brother of the late Lewis and Phillip Averback. Graveside Services at the Kenesseth Israel Cemetery, D Street (off Washington St.), Woburn on Tuesday, March 19 at 11:00am. Following the burial, the family will receive visitors at the home of Seth & Gail. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cambridge YMCA, 820 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139 www.cambridgeymca.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2019