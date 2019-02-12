Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JOSEPH D. MOROPITO


MOROPITO, Joseph D. Age 70, of Derry, NH, Feb. 5. Born in Somerville, he was the son of Mildred (Novi) and the late Nicholas Moropito. Joe was the devoted father of Nicole and her husband Trent Cavicchi of Barrington, NH and Joelle and her husband Gerry Huot of Auburn, NH. He was the loving grandfather of CJ, Ella, Gaven, Jace and Emilia, and is also survived by his mother, Mildred Moropito, sister, Marie and her husband Richard Connor, all of Medford, former wife, Rita Moropito of North Conway, NH, uncle, Edward Novi of Medford, nephews, Joseph and his wife Tania, David and his wife Ana, and Stephen. Joe was predeceased by his brother Paul and his aunt Phyllis. He will be forever loved and missed by all. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, MA 02155, on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, and may visit with family from 4 through 7 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's name to , 313 Washington St. #310, Suite 310, Newton, MA 02458, or to National Public Radio (NPR). To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
