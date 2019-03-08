CONDON, Joseph E. Age 66, of Concord, died Wed. Mar. 6, 2019, at Care One in Concord. Born in Concord on Feb. 1, 1953, son of the late James M. and Elinor (Mahoney) Condon of Concord. He attended Concord Public Schools and graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School in 1971. Joseph is survived by his brother James M. Condon, Jr. of Maynard, two sisters, Judith Cosgrove of Maynard and Kathleen Whynott of Northampton, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Dennis T. Condon. Visitation, Sat. May 18th, beginning at 12 Noon, at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., CONCORD CENTER, followed by a procession to St. Bernard's Cem. Concord for a graveside service at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Brain Injury Assoc. of MA, 30 Lyman St., Suite 10, Westborough, MA 01581, www.biama.org For obituary and online guest book please visit www.deefuneralhome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary