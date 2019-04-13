HILTON, Joseph E. Of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on April 11, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Alice F. (O'Laughlin) Hilton for 59 years. Devoted father of Alice A. Stapleton and her husband Jack of West Bridgewater, Carol J. Levitsky and her husband John of North Attleboro, and Joseph F. Hilton of Newton. Brother of Joyce Smith of Norwood and her late twin sister Janet McCarron. Cherished grandfather of John, Jessica, Michael, Sara, Hannah and Zachary. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Son of the late Joseph H. and Anna (Walsh) Hilton. Joseph was a member of the Norwood Knights of Columbus, the Retired Men's Club of Norwood and Brookmeadow Country Club. Joseph was a US Marine Corps. Veteran, serving during the Korean War. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial with military honors will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



Family Owned and Operated



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary