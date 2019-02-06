Home
Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First Parish in Concord
20 Lexington Road
Concord, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH LIPINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH FLOYD LIPINSKI JR.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH FLOYD LIPINSKI JR. Obituary
LIPINSKI, Joseph Floyd Jr. M.D. Age 78, of Concord, passed away on January 10, 2019, after a long illness. Survived by his three brothers, Robert, Richard and David Lipinski, his two sons Jed and Tom, his former wife Edith, and his granddaughters, Lucy and Sasha. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dr. Lipinski on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm, in the First Parish in Concord, 20 Lexington Road, Concord. Burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, will be private. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Joseph Floyd Jr. M.D. LIPINSKI
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now