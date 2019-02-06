|
LIPINSKI, Joseph Floyd Jr. M.D. Age 78, of Concord, passed away on January 10, 2019, after a long illness. Survived by his three brothers, Robert, Richard and David Lipinski, his two sons Jed and Tom, his former wife Edith, and his granddaughters, Lucy and Sasha. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dr. Lipinski on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm, in the First Parish in Concord, 20 Lexington Road, Concord. Burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, will be private. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019