ZAMBELLO, Joseph Frank "Butch" Of Winthrop, Feb. 10, 2019. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marie Strangie; his four loving children, Frank Zambello, Sandra (Zambello) Palladino, Joseph Zambello, Jr., and Paula (Zambello) Serafino; his daughters-in-law, Deborah and Lois; his sons-in-law, Rocco Palladino and Michael Serafino; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters Tomassina LoConte, Francis Petrone, Philomena Parziale, and brothers Frank and Emilio. He is survived by his sisters Elena Filippone and Roseann Bucca. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with Interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com. Navy veteran WWII. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop



View the online memorial for Joseph Frank ZAMBELLO Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary