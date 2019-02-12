Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery
JOSEPH FRANK ZAMBELLO


ZAMBELLO, Joseph Frank "Butch" Of Winthrop, Feb. 10, 2019. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marie Strangie; his four loving children, Frank Zambello, Sandra (Zambello) Palladino, Joseph Zambello, Jr., and Paula (Zambello) Serafino; his daughters-in-law, Deborah and Lois; his sons-in-law, Rocco Palladino and Michael Serafino; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters Tomassina LoConte, Francis Petrone, Philomena Parziale, and brothers Frank and Emilio. He is survived by his sisters Elena Filippone and Roseann Bucca. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with Interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com. Navy veteran WWII. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
