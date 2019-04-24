BUCKLEY, Joseph G. Of West Roxbury, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce (Bevilacqua) Loving father of Lisa and her husband Brian Maloney of Roslindale. Cherished Papa Joe of Katelyn and Alexander Maloney. Devoted brother of Joan Hanley, Michael Buckley and his wife Patricia, William Buckley, Rev. John Buckley and the late Sheila Shruhan, Mary Austin, Thomas, Timothy, and Patrick Buckley. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



United States Army Veteran with the 101st Airborne Division, Vietnam and a recipient of the Bronze Star. Joe had a 38-year career with National Grid, Union 12003 Steel Workers. Joe's family would like to thank all the wonderful Doctors, Nurses and heath care workers at the West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain VA Hospitals for all their loving care and kindness.



Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, April 29, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Sunday, April 28, from 2:00 to 5:00pm. Interment with Military Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joe's name to Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home



Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2019