SALVATO, Joseph G. In Beverly, formerly of Chelsea, on Feb. 8. Beloved husband of 46 years to Norah Jean (Barr) Salvato of Chelsea. Devoted father of Lawrence Salvato and his wife Jennifer of Beverly, Linda Bussiere and her husband Mark of Rindge NH. Cherished grandfather of Tony and Angela Bussiere of NH and Corey Graham of Beverly. Dear brother of the late Ann Meli, Sam, Jack, Pete, John and Vinny Salvato. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday morning, Feb. 14 at 10:00 AM. Visiting Hours: Visitation with the family will precede the service from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to visit attend. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Late WWII US Army Veteran. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019