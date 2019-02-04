SALIPANTE, Joseph J. Age 91, of Pembroke, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. The son of the late Antonio and Nicolina (Viola) Salipante, he was born in Cambridge on Nov. 7, 1927. Joseph was employed as a custodian at Holbrook High School, where he was loved by students and faculty. Joseph was the loving husband of Angie (Marganelli) Salipante, devoted father of Joanne Popp and Maria Dalton. Grandpa Joe to 5 grandchildren, George, Robert Jr., Sarah, Justin and Matthew, 1 great-grandchild, Rylen. He was the brother of Rosemary Miano and her husband John and the late John, Salvatore, Nellie, Elizabeth Rodrick and Anne Barr. He is also survived by his beloved sister-in-law Olga Marganelli, many nieces and nephews, specifically John Fogg who always helped Joe when he needed it. "Dad" "Grandpa Joe" was truly loved by his family. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, Rte 53 in HANOVER on Thursday, Feb. 7th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 8th at 11 AM at St. Thecla Church, 145 Washington St., Rte 53 in Pembroke. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. The family would like thank the Norwell VNA and Hospice for their compassion and care of Joseph. In lieu of flowers. donations in Joseph's memory may be made to St. Francis Church in Cambridge, St. Jude's Research for Children, the Parkinson's Foundation or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary