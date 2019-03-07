|
|
BOYLE, Joseph "Joe" Justin Age 73, of Humarock, MA, passed away on March 6, 2019. He was the loving wife of Rosemary Boyle for 46 years. A Visitation will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 4-7 pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE, MA 02066. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 10am from St. Christine's Church, 1295 Main St., Marshfield, MA 02050. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation may be made to your local parish. Full obituary at richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2019