Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
BOYLE, Joseph "Joe" Justin Age 73, of Humarock, MA, passed away on March 6, 2019. He was the loving wife of Rosemary Boyle for 46 years. A Visitation will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 4-7 pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE, MA 02066. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 10am from St. Christine's Church, 1295 Main St., Marshfield, MA 02050. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation may be made to your local parish. Full obituary at richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2019
