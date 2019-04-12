CONNOLLY, Joseph M. "Dodo" Of Braintree, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Son of the late Thomas and Brigid Connolly of South Boston, he is preceded in death by the love of his life, Dorothy Ann (Venuti) Connolly, his beloved daughter, Elaine, sister, Mary Flaherty, brother, Thomas, and brother-in-law, Edward R. Butler.



Devoted father to sons, Joseph Connolly of Weymouth and Stephen Connolly and wife Karen of Hanover, and loving brother of John Connolly of Plymouth, James Connolly of Middleboro, Patrick Connolly of Norwood, and sister-in-law Marie Butler of South Boston. Joe is the cherished Papa of grandchildren, Taylor, Brigid, Sean, and Trevor, as well as the beloved Uncle Dodo to many nieces and nephews.



Joe is a United States Army Veteran, a former member of Teamsters Union Local 25, a 30 year employee of the Boston Public Schools, and South Boston historian. The friendliest, most generous, and genuinely nicest man you had the pleasure to know, he never forgot a birthday or anniversary, and loved to send a card to brighten your day. A man of strong faith and conviction, Joe will be missed by his many friends from South Boston to the South Shore, and the Miramar Retreat Center.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate and honor Joe on Monday, April 15th, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main Street in SOUTH WEYMOUTH. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 9:15am prior to the Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 16th, at 10 am at St. Francis Xavier Parish, South Weymouth. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. See



www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2019