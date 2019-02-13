PETITTI, Joseph P. "Joe" Of Milton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 12. Adoring husband to Colleen (Keating), better known to him as "Babe", of over 35 years. Devoted father to Patrick and his wife Emily (Cincotta) of Milton, Ryan and his fiancé Rosie Henry of Milton, and Bridget and her boyfriend Greg Tremblay of South Boston. Caring grandfather to "Little Joe". His most beloved roles were being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Joe's most cherished memories include coaching his kids' sports teams, and spending time on the ocean on the Hakuna Matata or Catamaran. He leaves behind his adored Jeep with the license plate "ARRRR" - a nod to his love of Captain Morgan. Brother to Kathy & Ed Sobel, Kevin & Denise Petitti, Ann & Ken Spitza, Linda & Paul Barnard, Andy Petitti, and Julie Silva. Joe's family would like to extend special thanks to the team at Beth Israel Deaconess in Plymouth, and Seasons Hospice for their extraordinary compassion and care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Milton, on Saturday morning at 10:00 pm. Visiting Hours will be at Alfred D Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave, MILTON, on Friday, from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be sent to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, where 100% of donations go directly toward Alzheimer's research. www.curealz.org Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200



