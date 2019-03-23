DAVEY, Joseph Patrick Thomas In Roslindale, formerly of Kilavil, a small village near Ballymote, County Sligo, Ireland, March 18, 2019. Son of the late Thomas Davey and late Bridget (Meehan) Davey. Beloved husband of Nancy (Drinan) Davey of South Boston and the late Mary (Callaghan) Davey of Newcastle, England. Loving father of Christopher Davey and his wife Christine of Barna, County Galway, Ireland; Eileen Davey of Anchorage, AK; Michael Davey and his wife Catherine; Francis Davey, Peter Davey, Catherine Chafe and her husband Larry, and John Davey and his wife Michelle, all of Roslindale; Stephen Davey of San Diego, CA and the late Maria Davey of Cardiff, CA. Brother of Francis Davey of Kilavil, Ballymote, County Sligo, Ireland; Peter Davey of NJ, Sr. Una Davey of the Holy Union Sisters of KY, and the late Sarah Davey and Mary Smith. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Friday, March 29th, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 169 Cummins Highway, Roslindale, Saturday, March 30th, at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment, St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Late 60-year member of Piledrivers Local Union 56, past President of Piledrivers Local Union 56, "Bard of the Big Dig," and a daily communicant at Arch Street and the Wednesday novena mass at the Mission Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Davey may be made to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110. Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019