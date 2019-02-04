|
GOODE, Joseph R. Of Belmont, formerly of Waltham, February 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph D. and Trudy J. (Andrews) Goode. Brother of Timothy G. Goode (Kathleen) of Weston, Christopher J. Goode of Alexandria, VA, and Amy J. Simeone (John) of Needham. Also survived by five nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. Memorials in Joe's name to the Waltham Boys & Girls Club, 20 Exchange Street, Waltham, MA 02451, or online at www.walthambgc.org would be appreciated. To offer condolences please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019