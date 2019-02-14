TARANTO, Joseph "Joe" In Woburn, February 12th, unexpectedly, at sixty-six years of age. Beloved husband of forty-four years to Therese "Terrie" (nee Mawn) Taranto of Woburn. Devoted father of Dr. Anastasia "Stacie" Taranto, her husband Vincent Balagat, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, Joseph A. and James E. Taranto, both of Woburn, and John T. Taranto, his fianee Emily Koester, of Lynn. Lovingly devoted "Pa" of Gwen and Henry Balagat. Dear brother of Gilda Marks, of Greenacres, Florida, and her children, Dennis Marks, his wife Amy, of Boxford, and Dina Pineda, her husband Eric, of Seabrook, New Hampshire. Devoted brother-in-law of Paul and June Mawn of Sudbury, Barry and Carol Mawn of Beverly Farms, Bernadette and Peter Mannion of Woburn, Barbara Mawn of Charlestown, Joseph and Sandra Mawn of Plymouth, and Deborah and Keith Hodges of Woburn, along with many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Tuesday, Feb. 19th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Monday, 3-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made in Joe's honor to the Woburn High School Scholarship Fund, "Dollars for Scholars," P.O.Box 202, Woburn, MA 01801, or to the Woburn Girls and Boys Club, 5 Charles Gardner Lane, Woburn, MA 01801. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary