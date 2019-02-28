|
CATALDO, Joseph V. "Joey" Of Medford, February 27th. Loving and devoted son of Myrtle E. (Mac Nevin) and the late Virgilio M. Cataldo. Loving brother of Michael Cataldo and his wife Carol of Stoneham, Diane Solesky and her husband Donald of New Hampshire, George Cataldo and his companion Dottie of Woburn, Virginia "Ginny" Folger and her husband David of Medford, Antonette "Toni" Ridgley and her husband David of New Hampshire, and Caroline Ringler and her husband Barry of Walpole. Caring Godfather of Jessica Folger, Anthony Cataldo and Dawn Solesky. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, March 7th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 5-9 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
