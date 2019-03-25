Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPH W. JOHNSTON

JOSEPH W. JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON, Joseph W. Of Beverly, Joseph W. Johnston, 91, March 25, beloved husband of the late Mildred E. (Brown) Johnston. Survived by two sons, Kevin J. Johnston and his wife Ruth A. of Wakefield, Brian M. Johnston and his wife Marie of Stoneham; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: His Funeral Service will be Thursday, at noon following Visiting hours from 10 am to noon in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, IPSWICH. Family and friends are cordially welcomed. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Spring Street Cemetery, Essex. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions, full obituary and to leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts

View the online memorial for Joseph W. JOHNSTON
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019
