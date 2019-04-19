|
DOYLE, Josephine A. (Palma) Age 90, of Rockland, formerly of Boston & Newton, died April 14, 2019. Daughter of the late James & Rose (Boakes) Palma; wife of the late Francis J. Doyle; mother of David F. Doyle & his wife Maria of Brockton; grandmother of Deanna Doyle of Easton; sister of James Palma of Newton; & an aunt of several nieces & nephews & their families. All are welcome to Calling Hours Wednesday, April 24th, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON. Cremation & private committal. Visit:
www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019