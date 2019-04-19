Boston Globe Obituaries
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
JOSEPHINE A. (PALMA) DOYLE


JOSEPHINE A. (PALMA) DOYLE Obituary
DOYLE, Josephine A. (Palma) Age 90, of Rockland, formerly of Boston & Newton, died April 14, 2019. Daughter of the late James & Rose (Boakes) Palma; wife of the late Francis J. Doyle; mother of David F. Doyle & his wife Maria of Brockton; grandmother of Deanna Doyle of Easton; sister of James Palma of Newton; & an aunt of several nieces & nephews & their families. All are welcome to Calling Hours Wednesday, April 24th, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON. Cremation & private committal. Visit:

www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
