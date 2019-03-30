|
|
ENCARNACAO, Josephine A. (Croce) Of Wakefield, March 29. Loving mother of Julio Encarnacao of Gloucester, Wayne Encarnacao & wife Carol of Wakefield, Dominic Encarnacao of ME, Anna Piergentili & husband Piero of VT, Toni Encarnacao & partner Alice Dailey of Danvers, Dana Encarnacao & wife Sharyn of Saugus, and Paula Noble & husband Christopher of Merrimac, and Claire Rutledge & husband Pete of RI. Sister of Dora Adams of Wakefield, and the late Levia Caiani, Olga Silverio & Peter, Bernard, Dominic, John and Vincenzo Croce. Also survived by 3 beloved grandchildren: Cristina, Kara & Anthony Piergentili. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, WAKEFIELD, on Thursday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home Wednesday, from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, and due to allergies, please send donations in Josephine's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019