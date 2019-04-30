FIERIMONTE, Josephine A. (Laghetto) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Malden, April 29th. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Fierimonte. Mother of Shirley Foley and her husband Kenneth of Tewksbury, Paul Fierimonte of Haverhill, Robert Fierimonte of Chelmsford and Steven Fierimonte of Tewksbury. Grandmother of Jeffrey Fierimonte of Manchester, NH. Sister of Louis Laghetto of Burlington, Robert Laghetto of Ohio, Helen Sereno of North Carolina and Jean Zwirble of New Hampshire. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josephine was raised and educated in Somerville. She is a graduate of Somerville High School. A resident of Malden for more than 40 years, Josephine worked as a Lunch Lady at the Holmes School and Malden High School. She enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips to the casino with family and friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Friday, May 3rd at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the Mass on Friday only. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019