JOSEPHINE L. (BATTAGLIA) CONDELLI

CONDELLI, Josephine L. (Battaglia) "Jay" Of Medford, formerly of Boston's West End, in her 99th year, April 13th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Pinky" Condelli. Devoted mother of Bernard and his wife Irene of Belmont, Salvatore of Danvers and Guy and his wife Darleen of Medford. Daughter of the late Salvatore and Frances (Fissichella) Battaglia. Dear sister of Connie Evangelista of Medford, Lucille Fallavollita of Westwood, the late Gaetano, Helen, Frances and Jean. Also lovingly survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Jay was her own person. A true matriarch, active well into her nineties, she was the ultimate homemaker; it was all about the food, one of the last great Sicilian cooks. She will be missed. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, April 17 at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Josephine's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2019
