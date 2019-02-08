|
|
SCUTELLARO, Josephine L. (DeFrancesco) Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, age 90, February 6th. Wife of the late Joseph F. Scutellaro. Loving mother of Lt. Col. Joseph A. Scutellaro (USMC-Ret.) & his wife Debra of Windham, NH, Joanne Cushing & her late husband Charles of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Jo-Marie, Robie, Janene, Renee & Joseph Jr. and blessed great-grandmother of Raymond, James, Gianna, Axton, & Joseph. Sister of the late Rose Vaudo, Frank DeFrancesco, & Andrew DeFrancesco. Relatives & friends are invited to an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to at . For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019