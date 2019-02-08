Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
758 Salem St.
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
SCUTELLARO, Josephine L. (DeFrancesco) Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, age 90, February 6th. Wife of the late Joseph F. Scutellaro. Loving mother of Lt. Col. Joseph A. Scutellaro (USMC-Ret.) & his wife Debra of Windham, NH, Joanne Cushing & her late husband Charles of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Jo-Marie, Robie, Janene, Renee & Joseph Jr. and blessed great-grandmother of Raymond, James, Gianna, Axton, & Joseph. Sister of the late Rose Vaudo, Frank DeFrancesco, & Andrew DeFrancesco. Relatives & friends are invited to an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to at . For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019
