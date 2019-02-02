Home
JOYCE JACOBSON
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park
JOYCE (LEVINE) JACOBSON

JACOBSON, Joyce (Levine) A longtime Belmont resident, passed away on Feb. 1, 2019, after a brief illness. A vivacious and vibrant lady, her love of life was exceeded only by her love for and devotion to her late husband, Alvan, her daughter Nancy and her husband Lou Cohen and her grandchildren Matt, Dan and Samantha, her son Andy and wife Deb. There was a special place in her heart for her great-granddaughter Emmy. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park on Mon., Feb. 4, at 12:00pm. Immediately following the burial, a Memorial Observance will be at the home of Nancy & Lou Cohen until 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
