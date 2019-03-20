|
BLOUIN, Judith A. "Judy (Church) Age 76, Of Methuen, formerly of Somerville. Beloved daughter of the late Bill and Dot Church. Loving mother of Debbi Blouin, her wife Mary Houlihan and Cheryl Carmo all of Methuen, and the late Paul A. Blouin, Jr. Sister of Bob Church of FL. Dear Nana of Kelsie, Jared, and Erin Blouin, David Carmo, Scooter, and Doug. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday 10:15 am - 1:15 pm, followed by a Funeral Home Service. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to High Point Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. Retired employee Bunker Hill Community College. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 21, 2019