Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH BLOUIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH A. "JUDY" (CHURCH) BLOUIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JUDITH A. "JUDY" (CHURCH) BLOUIN Obituary
BLOUIN, Judith A. "Judy (Church) Age 76, Of Methuen, formerly of Somerville. Beloved daughter of the late Bill and Dot Church. Loving mother of Debbi Blouin, her wife Mary Houlihan and Cheryl Carmo all of Methuen, and the late Paul A. Blouin, Jr. Sister of Bob Church of FL. Dear Nana of Kelsie, Jared, and Erin Blouin, David Carmo, Scooter, and Doug. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday 10:15 am - 1:15 pm, followed by a Funeral Home Service. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to High Point Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. Retired employee Bunker Hill Community College. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now