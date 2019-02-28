ALGER, Judith Anne "Judy" (Crispin) Age 76, died in the care and comfort of her family at her residence in Wayland, following five challenging and dignified years living with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Douglas R. Alger of Wayland. Devoted mother of David R. Alger and his partner Jamie Alley both of Norwood and Robert D. Alger of Wayland. She was the sister of Douglas Crispin and his wife Barbara of Denver, CO and David Crispin and his wife Gail of Braintree. Sister-in-law of George Alger and his wife Rita of Pittsford, NY, Thomas Alger and his wife Barbara of Norwell, Susan Rotondi and her husband Al of Pelham, NH, Donald Alger and his wife Deborah of Shrewsbury, Nancy Quick and her husband Kenn of Monument, CO, and the late Joan Marson formerly of Hingham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Judy has been a resident of Wayland for 52 years and spent her formative years in Braintree, graduating with the Class of 1960. She began her professional career as a secretary with the Department of the Navy at the Quincy Shipyard. When her sons were younger, she was a stay at home mother and enjoyed oil painting, sewing, knitting and was always artistically talented. She returned to the work force as the Administrative Assistant for the Trinity Pulpit, the radio ministry for Trinitarian Congregational Church in Wayland, for over 11 years. She later retired after 15 years as a Senior Sales Assistant at Great-West Life Insurance Company in Waltham. The most important aspect of Judy's life was her family and her friends who surrounded her with love. She served for 50 years on her high school reunion committee as the Treasurer. She was an enthusiastic Patriots fan and an avid movie buff. Judy loved vacations on the Cape as a young girl with her parents and later with her own husband and sons in West Yarmouth for many years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitations will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Alger family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. For those who desire, memorial gifts in Judy's memory may be sent to the Mass General Cancer Center, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Ste, 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 or giving.massgeneral.org/donate For condolences and directions, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary