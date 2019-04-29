|
PARADIS, Judith M. Of Arlington, passed away on April 28. Dear daughter of Mary (Colgan) and the late John R. Paradis. Beloved wife of Bob Carter of Arlington. Loving mother of Abby Carter and her partner Ronan Hanley of North Carolina and Rob Carter and his partner Erin Wade of Arlington. Cherished sister of MaryJo Smith and husband Tom, Lee Ann Paradis, Michelle Hamblin and husband Michael, Jill French, Jack Paradis and wife Kate Arterberry and Renee Krikorian and husband Ben. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service for Judith at the Robbins Library in Arlington on May 3 from 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judith's name may be made to any of the following: Friends of the Waltham Family School, Centro Presente or St. Matthews Food Pantry, c/o Bob Carter Treasurer, 143 Forest St., Arlington, MA 02474.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2019