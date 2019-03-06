|
|
CIPRIANO-PAGLIUCA, Marlene A. Of Wilmington, formerly of East Boston, passed away on March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard "Ricky" Pagliuca. Loving mother of Jessica Pagliuca of Wilmington. Cherished daughter of Peter Cipriano and his partner Chickie DeMeo of East Boston, and the late Theresa "Chickie" (DeFronzo) Cipriano. Dear sister of Lisa Masciulli of East Boston and the late Kenneth "Kenny" Cipriano. Also lovingly survived by her grandson Chase. Family and friends will Celebrate Marlene's Life by gathering on Sunday, March 10 at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON from 11 am to 3 pm. Committal private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's memory may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Att. Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Funeral Home is handicapped accessible. Valet parking at front entrance. Ample off street parking with attendants in our parking lot. For more information www.ruggieromh.com
East Boston (617) 569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2019