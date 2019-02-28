Boston Globe Obituaries
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
CAPUTO, Judith T. "Jude" Of South Boston, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of Margaret "Margie " A. (Hughes) Caputo of South Boston and the late Charles T. Caputo. Loving sister of Susan Hudgens, her husband Bruce of FL. Cherished mom of her dog Fergus. Also survived by two nephews, one niece, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jude was a proud graduate of San Francisco University. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, on Sunday, March 3rd, from 2-4 PM. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Monday, March 4th, at 10:00 AM. Interment, Braintree Cemetery, 250 Plain Street, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2019
