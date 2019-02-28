|
BRADY, Julia L. (Piatoni) Of Franklin, died February 27,at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Dr. William F. Brady, Jr. Devoted mother of William F. Brady, III of Weston MA, John L. Brady and his wife Christine of Palm City, FL, Christopher R. Brady and his wife Thuy Pham of Franklin, MA, Scott H. Brady and his wife Denise, and Jeffery L. Brady of Franklin, MA. Grateful grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Judi is survived by her sister, Barbara Bennett of Kauai, HI. Judy graduated UMass Amherst, and was the N.E. Tennis Assoc. Secretary in the 70's, and a Real Estate Agent for the next 25 years. Calling Hours at Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St., FRANKLIN, on Sunday, March 3, from 4-7. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, in St. Mary's Church, Franklin, at 10. Relatives and friends invited. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunshine Club at The Franklin Senior Center, 10 Daniel McCahill St., Franklin, MA 02038. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin
