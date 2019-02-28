Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Franklin, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIA BRADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIA L. (PIATONI) BRADY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JULIA L. (PIATONI) BRADY Obituary
BRADY, Julia L. (Piatoni) Of Franklin, died February 27,at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Dr. William F. Brady, Jr. Devoted mother of William F. Brady, III of Weston MA, John L. Brady and his wife Christine of Palm City, FL, Christopher R. Brady and his wife Thuy Pham of Franklin, MA, Scott H. Brady and his wife Denise, and Jeffery L. Brady of Franklin, MA. Grateful grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Judi is survived by her sister, Barbara Bennett of Kauai, HI. Judy graduated UMass Amherst, and was the N.E. Tennis Assoc. Secretary in the 70's, and a Real Estate Agent for the next 25 years. Calling Hours at Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St., FRANKLIN, on Sunday, March 3, from 4-7. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, in St. Mary's Church, Franklin, at 10. Relatives and friends invited. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunshine Club at The Franklin Senior Center, 10 Daniel McCahill St., Franklin, MA 02038. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now