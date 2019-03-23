CURRAN, Julia L. (Meyer) Age 94, lifelong resident of Norwood, passed at home surrounded by her loving family, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Curran. Loving mother of Janice and her late husband Edward M. Costello of Norwood, Melanie Curran of Norwood, Christopher Curran of FL, and the late David and Sheridan Ann Curran. Cherished grandmother of Julie M. Costello and Joseph of Norwood, Karen P. Costello and her husband Nicholas of Chantilly, VA, and Grace Curran of Norwood. Dear sister of Barbara Dwyer of East Walpole and predeceased by 26 brothers and sisters. Nana was a talented crocheter and seamstress who made beautiful gifts of love to be cherished forever. Most of all, she loved spending treasured time making memories with her family who lovingly remembered her as the Gnome. Funeral service in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, Tuesday, March 26th, at 10:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. A Visitation will be held Monday, March 25th from 4-8 PM in the Funeral Home. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood 781-762-0174 www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com



