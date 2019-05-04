CAYER, Julian George It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of 8 month old Julian George Cayer on May 1, 2019. From the moment he was born, his constant smile would light up any room and his infectious laugh was contagious. He was the light of our lives who will always be our little sunshine and will be forever missed. He was the beloved son of Matthew Cayer and Lauren Nieuweboer and treasured "tiny brother" to Charlotte Cayer. He is also survived by his five great-grandparents, his Gram and Pepe (Mary & George Cayer), his Oma and Opa (Marilyn & Raymond Nieuweboer), his Auntie Megan and Uncle Charlie (Megan & Charlie Rabe), his Auntie Tay-Tay and Uncle Frank (Tracy & Frank Sloboda), cousins Maggie, Grace and Josie as well as countless other relatives, loved ones and friends. Visiting Hours: A wake will be held from 4pm - 7pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Conte Funeral Homes, 17 3rd Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Julian's name.



View the online memorial for Julian George CAYER Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019