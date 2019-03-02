Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
10 Diamond Street
Walpole, MA
Resources
JULIANE ELDRACHER

JULIANE ELDRACHER Obituary
ELDRACHER, Juliane Of Walpole, February 28, 2019, age 58. Devoted daughter of the late John "Jack" A. Eldracher, II and Mary V. (O'Donnell) Eldracher. Loving sister of Jack M. Eldracher of Somers, New York, Barbara L. Peyton and her husband Robert of Mansfield, Jean M. White and her husband Daniel of Sandwich, Brenda J. Conlon and her husband Kevin of Wrentham, the late Stephen Eldracher, and the late Mary Ellen Eldracher. Cherished aunt of Laura Fidler, Jason Fidler and his wife Heather, Benjamin Fidler and his wife Tina, Kevin Eldracher, Carolyn Peyton, Kerry Macko and her husband Bret, Daniel White, Kelsey White, Kevin Conlon, Jr., Katie Conlon, and Kristina Conlon, and great-aunt of Sam, Max, and Darien. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Julie's Life Celebration on Monday, from 4 to 8 PM, and Tuesday, from 9 to 9:30 AM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Tuesday, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Make A Wish America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or at Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019
