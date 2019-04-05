BERNHARD, June Lucille Born in Springvale, Maine in 1926, daughter of Walter Horne and Thelma Mae (Cobb). June spent many happy years growing up in Maine with her mom and stepdad, the late Roland B. Gowen, her brother the late Carl Horne, and her sister the late Fay Duffy. June graduated from Sanford High School, attended nursing school, and she proudly served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. After the war, June worked as a nurse at Syracuse Memorial Hospital. There she met and married her beloved husband Dr. William F. Bernhard in 1948. Together, they raised 10 children. As the mother of a large family, June was known for her strong organization skills and the ability to get things done. While Dad pursued years of clinical training and a brilliant career in pediatric cardiovascular surgery and research, Mom took care of all the practical details to keep the big household running smoothly. That involved managing the family while moving several times, from Boston to Englewood, NJ, to Wellesley, MA, before the family settled in Framingham in 1963. Amazingly, June made time to volunteer at the Yankee Bookstall in Wellesley. Religion, art, and exercise were important to June. She was a member of the Museum of Fine Arts, a season ticket holder of the Boston Symphony, logged hundreds of hours at Curves and on tennis courts, and she was a lifetime member of the Children of Mary Lenten group. Throughout her life June made time to get together with good friends, but her first priority was always Dad and the family. June L. Bernhard died peacefully in her sleep, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, of heart disease, following a brief acute illness. Though she has left us, we will cherish her immensely kind and loving heart, strong sense of purpose, and her determination to do all she could for her family. June was predeceased by her wonderful husband of 70 years, William F. Bernhard. She leaves beloved daughters and sons: Susan (Peter) of California, Christine (Les) of Michigan, Margaret of Ohio (deceased), Catherine (John) of New Hampshire, Ann (Kevin) of Virginia, and Bill (Patti) of Massachusetts, John of Massachusetts, Robert (Marjorie) of Massachusetts, James of Massachusetts, Peter (Betsy) of New Hampshire. Her grandchildren are Dakota, Emily, Randy, Shannon, Becky, Ava (great-grandchild), Lucy, Hazel, Alex, Jen, Chris, Kate, Andrew, and Sarah, Martinique and Michelle, Natasha and Chris (deceased), Hunter (great-grandchild) and Nova (great-grandchild). Nieces and nephews are: Michael, Shelley, Patrick, Kathryn, Karla, and David (deceased). Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 9:00 am, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 830 Worcester Road, Framingham Ctr. Burial will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no Funeral Home Visiting Hours. Arrangements are entrusted to the Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary