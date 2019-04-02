|
|
COLLINS, Karen L. (Hill) Of Roslindale, formerly of Brockton, and Jamaica Plain, passed away suddenly March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Neil D. Collins. Devoted mother of the late Christopher Sperrazza and stepmother of Tina Collins and her husband Stephen Aprille, Nicole Bernier and her husband Thomas all of West Roxbury and Jaclyn Collins of Roslindale. Loving grandmother of Emily, Mya, Stephen, Sean, Dominic, Robert, and Brendan. Sister of Sandy Joyce and Debbie Alvarado. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Longtime waitress at the 50's Diner, Dedham. Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, April 5th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019