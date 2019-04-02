Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN L. (HILL) COLLINS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KAREN L. (HILL) COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, Karen L. (Hill) Of Roslindale, formerly of Brockton, and Jamaica Plain, passed away suddenly March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Neil D. Collins. Devoted mother of the late Christopher Sperrazza and stepmother of Tina Collins and her husband Stephen Aprille, Nicole Bernier and her husband Thomas all of West Roxbury and Jaclyn Collins of Roslindale. Loving grandmother of Emily, Mya, Stephen, Sean, Dominic, Robert, and Brendan. Sister of Sandy Joyce and Debbie Alvarado. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Longtime waitress at the 50's Diner, Dedham. Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, April 5th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now