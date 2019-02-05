Home
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
133 Spring St.
Medfield, MA
View Map
KAREN M. (LAFOND) LUNDSTROM

KAREN M. (LAFOND) LUNDSTROM Obituary
LUNDSTROM, Karen M. (LaFond) Age 58, of Medfield, peacefully on Sun, Feb 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Scott Lundstrom, mother of Steven, Erik, Michael and Jeffery Lundstrom, all of Medfield. Sister of Michelle LaFond of Norfolk, John LaFond and his wife Jennifer of Norfolk, Douglas LaFond and his wife Sarah of Halifax. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be Thurs, Feb 7th, 10am, at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial will be private. Visiting hours, Wed, 4-8pm, at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St, MEDFIELD. Memorial contributions may be made to the: Medfield Animal Shelter at medfieldshelter.com or at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
