BARNSTEAD, Karl W. Of Swampscott, March 8, 2019, at age 64. Beloved husband of Pamela J. (Sterling) Barnstead, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Devoted father of Amanda and Michael Barnstead, both of Swampscott. Loving brother of Carol M. Barnstead of Melrose and the late Raymond E. Barnstead. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Karl's life at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, for his Funeral Service, celebrated on Thursday, March 14, at 10am. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019