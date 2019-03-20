|
ALLEN, Karlene W. (Reichardt) Of Reading, March 19th. Beloved wife of the late Robert Allen. Mother of William Allen of NH, Brendon Allen and his wife Ellen of Haverhill, Karen Patalano and her husband Neal of NH and Brian and his wife Karen Allen of Wakefield. Grandmother of Derrick, Robert, Nicholas, Ryan, Alex, David, Chris, Matt and Victoria. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at the Reading line on Sunday 2-5pm. At the request of the family, Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karlene's name to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Karlene loved to needlepoint, travel with her family, puzzles, and most importantly, shopping. Cota Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2019