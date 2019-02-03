VOUTSELAS, Katherine H. "Kay" (Murray) Of Milton and Humarock, and most recently of Plymouth, died on February 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Voutselas. Loving mother of Richard Voutselas and his wife Amy of South Yarmouth, Katherine "Tori" Koch and her husband Brian of Norwell, John B. Voutselas and his wife Angela of Plymouth. Sister of Donna Gillis and her husband John of Milton and the late John "Jack" Murray. Sister-in-law of Gladys Murray of Melrose. Cherished Nana of Nicolas A. and Taya K. Voutselas, Patrick, Sean, Caroline, Brendan and Audrey Koch, Alexandra, Justin, Jack and Ava Voutselas. Great-grandmother of Mason McDonald.



Katherine was born in Boston; she was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School. Kay was a well-known real estate agent for many years, eventually owning and operating Murray Real Estate in Milton. She enjoyed singing, dancing, painting, and she had a love for animals. Most of all, Kay was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren who were the cornerstone of her life. She will be missed by all who loved her.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11:30am in St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton. Visiting hours on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 4-8PM in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Please see dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary