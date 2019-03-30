|
|
FREEMAN, Katherine M. (Sullivan) Age 97, of Mashpee and Hyde Park, passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George C., Jr. Devoted mother of Nancy M. Freeman of Chicago, Sally L. Oldach of Norwood, Barbara McNulty of Hanover, Neal Freeman & Juanita Ferrero of Hollywood, FL, Maggie Burns and Charles Smith of Norwood and the late George C. Freeman III. Also survived by 10 cherished grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Mary, John J. Francis and Cornelius Sullivan. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday, 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church, 101 Wolcott Rd., Milton, Wednesday morning at 11:30. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne, Wednesday, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116. For complete obituary and website, please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Katherine M. (Sullivan) FREEMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019