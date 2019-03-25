Boston Globe Obituaries
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel at Brooksby Village
300 Brooksby Village Dr.
Peabody, MA
View Map
MacGREGOR, Katherine R. Of Peabody, formerly of Topsfield, beloved wife of the late James A. MacGregor, Jr., passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Brooksby Village in Peabody. Katherine is survived by her sister, Nancy R. Glaize of Troy, Alabama, her loving sons, James A. MacGregor and his wife Mary of Pepperell and Robert S. MacGregor and his wife Dana Courtney of Malaga, WA, her three granddaughters, Megan A. MacGregor of Scranton, PA, Sarah E. MacGregor and Emily C. MacGregor both of Groton. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service at Brooksby Village Chapel, Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10A.M. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rt. 62), DANVERS. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Katherine's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
