MacGREGOR, Katherine R. Of Peabody, formerly of Topsfield, beloved wife of the late James A. MacGregor, Jr., passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Brooksby Village in Peabody. Katherine is survived by her sister, Nancy R. Glaize of Troy, Alabama, her loving sons, James A. MacGregor and his wife Mary of Pepperell and Robert S. MacGregor and his wife Dana Courtney of Malaga, WA, her three granddaughters, Megan A. MacGregor of Scranton, PA, Sarah E. MacGregor and Emily C. MacGregor both of Groton. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service at Brooksby Village Chapel, Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10A.M. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rt. 62), DANVERS. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Katherine's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019